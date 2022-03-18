Residents in Penticton today are mourning the death of Andrina Calvert (Iliffe).
A tireless community volunteer and constituency assistant to member of Parliament Richard Cannings, she died peacefully Friday after a 10-month battle with leukemia.
She was 68.
Calvert first served as the volunteer office manager for Cannings in his unsuccessful bid in provincial politics in 2013. Upon being elected South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP in 2015, she was the first person Cannings hired for his Penticton office.
“Andrina was the first point of contact people had at my office,” Cannings said Friday. “She was one in a million — a kind person with a bright smile and a beguiling grin, someone with an almost infinite capacity to listen when people had difficult stories to tell, and someone who felt an obligation to give back to her community.”
Born in Wiltshire, UK, Calvert relocated to Eastern Canada in her late-20s where she worked for Ontario Premier Bob Rae. She relocated to Penticton in the early 2000s and volunteered with such groups as Critteraid, Peach City Beach Cruise, the Cleland Theatre and the BC-SPCA. Prior to working for Cannings, she was the administrative assistant for the Penticton Peach Festival and was active with the NDP riding association.
“I would regularly meet people on the street who said, ‘Please tell Andrina that she is an angel,’” Cannings said. “She was indeed an angel, and I will miss her — we will all miss her — so much.”
Husband Jim Calvert said in addition to politics and volunteering, she loved all animals and her community.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two children and three grandchildren. A celebration of life is planned for the summer.