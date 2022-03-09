With spring break and the start of the tourism season just around the corner, six chambers of commerce from across the Okanagan Valley have penned an open letter to B.C. government leaders calling for an immediate end to COVID-19 mandates like vaccine passports.
“As our neighboring provinces are in the process of lifting mandates, along with other provinces across the country and other countries around the world, B.C.’s mandates seem to have no end in sight,” states the letter.
“While we understand that each province has created and followed their own health guidelines, the lack of consistent scientific evidence amongst health authorities and scientists, both nationally and internationally, for the implementation of mandates and vaccine passports have instead resulted in detrimental harms to society.”
The letter, which is signed by chambers in Penticton, Summerland, Peachland, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Armstrong-Spallumcheen, goes on to outline some of the hardships businesses have faced over the past two years of the pandemic, and calls for greater transparency around the B.C. government’s decision-making process.
“There must be transparency on decision making, especially when it appears the science is differing from province to province. Health officials and leaders must be held accountable for their decisions and the impact that they have on our communities and businesses,” concludes the letter.
“Our chambers are here to ensure that our communities and businesses are able to compete and survive, and the continued mandates create barriers to this survival. We need clear explanations for why they remain in place.”