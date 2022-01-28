Indigenous leaders in the Okanagan are calling for criminal investigations into the Indian residential school system.
The call for action was issued by the Okanagan Nation Alliance on Friday, three days after the Williams Lake First Nation announced an investigation at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School had revealed evidence of 93 sets of human remains.
“The church and Canada need to be criminally investigated and charged for killing First Nation children at federal Indian residential schools. To date, no person or institution have been charged in these egregious crimes,” said Chief Clarence Louie, the ONA’s tribal chair, in a press release.
“Over 7,000 unmarked graves have been recovered across Turtle Island (North America) in the last year. As these numbers continue to grow, we cannot make them just numbers — each child was a prisoner of war. This intentional cultural genocide was and is to kill the Indian in the child, to remove Indigenous people from each other, their spirit and the lands that the settlers covet.
Louie is the long-time chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band, one of eight ONA member communities. His counterpart at the Penticton Indian Band is also calling for action.
“I truly believe that these heart-wrenching atrocities were criminal acts, carried out on those children who never made it home and to our strong Indian residential school survivors who are still with us,” said Chief Greg Gabriel in the release.
“These criminal acts need to be treated as such. Apologies and empty words from the prime minister, government officials or a trip to the Vatican will never heal the pain and hurt that our people were subjected to, were witness to and continue to endure. I truly believe a proper investigation needs to be carried out and those who were responsible or complicit in it need to be held accountable.”
The St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School operated from 1891 to 1981.
Approximately 150,000 children in 10 provinces and territories were sent to the church-run, government-funded residential schools, which first opened in the 1870s. The last such school closed in 1997.