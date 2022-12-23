How do you follow a championship season that ended on a 16-game winning streak? Start the next season on a 24-game run.
At least that was the approach taken by the Penticton Vees, who won the B.C. Hockey League playoff championship on May 18 following a four-game sweep of the Nanaimo Clippers.
The titled served as the capstone on a terrific season that saw the Vees finish first overall in the league standings with a 43-8-1-2 record, then reel off 16 straight wins in the playoffs.
Players and staff were given a heroes’ welcome on their return to the city and were featured in a parade down Lakeshore Drive the following week.
“The players and coaches and the whole organization are so proud to represent Penticton and to be able to share this championship with the community,” said Fred Harbinson, the Vees’ head coach, general manager and president, at the time.
The last time Penticton hosted a parade for the Vees was in 2012, when the team won the national championship after setting a North American junior hockey record with 42 straight wins.
That mark looked to be in peril this season, as the Vees got off to a 24-0 start and surged to the top of the BCHL standings. The club finally suffered its first loss Dec. 9 in Wenatchee.
This season’s crop of Vees is among the most electrifying in recent memory, with brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau leading the BCHL in scoring, and teammate Aydar Suniev also in the mix.
Bradley Nadeau and Suniev have both caught the attention of professional teams and saw their names appear in October on the NHL Central Scouting Department’s list of players to watch ahead of the 2023 entry draft.
The list ranks Bradley Nadeau as a B prospect, meaning he’s expected to go in the second or third round of the draft, and Suniev as a C prospect, meaning he’s expected to go somewhere in the fourth through sixth rounds.
Goaltending has also been a strength for the Vees, with starting netminder Luca Di Pasquo leading the BCHL in goals-against average.
A month before the winning streak ended, Di Pasquo acknowledged feeling a bit of pressure to keep it going, while at the same time trying to keep it in perspective with the regular season not even half over yet.
“At this point, it’s just taking it game by game,” he said. “If you put too much pressure on yourself, it’s going to bite you in the butt.”