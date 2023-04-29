Ever wanted to be on the radio? Have a passion for finding interesting stories in the community? Think there are certain subjects, individuals, or organizations that should be highlighted on-air? Here’s a chance to make meaningful content for Peach City Radio. Also known as 92.9FM-CFUZ, this not-for-profit community radio station is seeking volunteers to help produce a local show by our community, for our community.
CFUZ invites all individuals who are interested in journalism or radio production, who have a passion for storytelling, or are simply curious, to attend an information session on May 15, from 7-9pm. The session is open to the public and will be held at the Okanagan College campus (583 Duncan Avenue West, Penticton), in Room # PC113 of the Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence building.
The session will provide information about collaborative radio programming as well as other opportunities at the station, followed by a Q&A to answer any questions you may have.
Interested volunteers will contribute to a new program called Local Matters, highlighting local people, events, news and more. CFUZ is looking for people to create both smaller “segments'' for the show and/or full episodes. Peach City Radio will provide all of the support necessary to get volunteers up and running and on air, so no prior experience is required. This is a unique opportunity for individuals to gain skills, make connections in the community, and have input as to what is heard on the airwaves. The station will offer training on an ongoing, as-needed basis.
The Local Matters program is made possible by a grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada. The Peach City Radio Board of Directors is thrilled to have Danielle Savage in place as the Coordinator of the project. Danielle is a sound and music professional with a knack for audio editing and organization. With experience composing in a number of genres from chamber music to synth-rock and folk, she will bring a wide range of ideas and voices to the airwaves.
The Local Matters program aims to reflect the full diversity of the community - your voice is needed! Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity.
If you can’t make it out to this session but would like to get involved, please reach out to: localmatters@cfuz.ca