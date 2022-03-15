Local air cadets have volunteered to roll up their sleeves in a bid to clean up Penticton and boost the program’s numbers.
Members of the 259 Panther Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets appeared in front of city council Tuesday to make the offer in person.
Council heard the squadron’s ranks have plummeted by approximately half to 25 since the start of the pandemic, so the group is hoping to raise its public profile and drum up fresh interest in the program.
As a first step towards increased public visibility, the air cadets are offering a free trash pickup service to the city.
“We can give you guys a hand by cleaning up the parks, cleaning up the beaches, doing anything that you guys might want help with,” explained Camilla Ferrari, who holds the rank of flight sergeant.
“That way more people can see us out and about doing our thing as cadets and get more younger people recruited with us so they can have the same experience we’ve all had.”
The best part?
“Our costs are zero,” said Tom Iannella, the squadron’s chairman and a retired lieutenant-colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
Council was supportive of the cadets’ request.
“As I’ve said many, many times, the biggest asset of any community is its youth,” said Mayor John Vassilaki, who described the cadet program as “outstanding.”
“Belonging to a group such as the cadets, Girl Guides, Boy Scouts or any of those organizations does a lot for a young person. They learn respect, they learn honour and they’ll grow up to be that much better of citizens than if they hadn’t joined one of those groups.”
Air cadets is open to people ages 12 to 19. The group meets on Tuesday nights and is not intended as a pipeline to the Canadian Armed Forces.
“There is some semblance to military development, but the goal is not to train soldiers,” added Ianella.
For more information about the air cadets, call 1-800-661-4255 or email co.259@cadets.gc.ca.