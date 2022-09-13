The president of the Okanagan Falls Community Association, who helped with the early ground work required for the town to pursue status as an incorporated municipality, is entering the political arena.
Matt Taylor is facing off against incumbent Ron Obirek for the position of Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls) on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Taylor, also a member of the OK Falls Parks and Recreation Commission, is pledging to “build bridges,” while “building back and maintaining eroded relationships” with the community and other government partners.
Additionally, he wants to build consensus in order to get moving on important work for the community and improve community spirit.
“We’ve already formed a community association and got a grocery back within Okanagan Falls,” said Taylor in a press release.
“Looking more broadly at the area as a whole, we’ve started a process leading to an informed decision on incorporation but there will be challenges to that process, and there’ll be development issues if we’re to achieve responsible/sustainable growth.”