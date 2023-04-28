Kelowna City council will consider on Monday the parameters of the Community Task Force on Crime Reduction.
In a submission to council approved by city manager Doug Gilchrist, the task force is described as having nine to 11 members “that represent relevant expertise and sectors.”
The will be asked to “develop actionable recommendations related to crime and sense of safety,” the report says.
Task force members will be appointed by council and will include one councillor and Mayor Tom Dyas who will serve as chair.
“Addressing crime and safety is one of the council’s priorities, and one of the actions to advance this priority is to establish a safety task force with stakeholders,” the report says.
Task force members will serve a minimum of one year, although the term could be extended. It will provide quarterly updates to city council.