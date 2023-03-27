Two vitally important initiatives that support local women and children in distress will take centre stage at this week’s Bell Media Have a Heart Radiothon.
Bell’s two local stations, Bounce Radio and Move 97.1 FM, will run the fundraising campaign in support of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society this coming Thursday, March 30, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
Funds will go towards two main causes: a second-stage housing program and starter kits for women and children who are rebuilding their lives there.
Most women arrive at SOWINS with their kids in tow and are placed in an emergency transition home to stabilize their lives.
“Once stabilized, residents may move into second-stage housing where they receive the necessary counselling and resources while living in a safe, affordable home for themselves and their children. This housing is subsidized to support her while she seeks employment, daycare, saves money for her damage deposit and ultimately finds a home for her and her children,” said Liz Gomes, SOWIN’s acting executive director, in a press release.
“Unfortunately, the issue with housing is affecting this program with few units available to women and children which causes a backlog in the transition house.”
Funds raised through the radiothon will be placed in a fund to help kick-start future housing projects. The cash will also help fund starter kits for women and children moving into second-stage homes.
Each kit is valued at about $500 and contains bedding, dishes, kitchen equipment and other essentials required to set up a home.