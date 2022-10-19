In one of its final acts of business, Penticton’s outgoing council signed off Tuesday on plans to borrow up to $9.8 million to fund a pair of water projects.
The bylaws authorize staff to borrow up to $4.7 million to expand and update the Ridgedale reservoir, and up to $5.1 million to expand and upgrade the Penticton Avenue pressure-reducing valve.
In unrelated business, council also gave final approval to the rezoning required to put up a six-storey, 16-unit apartment building spread over three lots on the 900 block of Churchill Avenue.