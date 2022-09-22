Over a century in the making, the 100th edition of the Birks Cup was finally played out at the Penticton Tennis Club last weekend – and the action is just getting started.
First held in 1920, the men’s doubles tournament was cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic.
The historic trophy lists the winners of the first cup as F.A. Phillips and F.T. Cornwell in 1920. The newest names on it will be Martin Patterson and and Joe McFadden. The duo from the Vernon Tennis Club topped 15 other teams to win the A division.
The father and son team of Kelly and Ryan Hucul of Penticton and Kelowna emerged with the B division honours.
The PTC tournament schedule continues this Saturday, Sept. 24 when it hosts the annual Kate Kimberley Ladies Singles Tournament.
The event was started in memory of the long time PTC member and avid tennis player, who passed away from cancer in 2016.
Open to club members only, there will be a field of 16 competitors with action starting at 8 a.m.