Swimming in Okanagan Lake looks even further off with a heavy inflow of cold water during the past few days.
Water temperatures were nearing 17 C on Sunday before falling to 15 C on Monday, according to an Environment Canada thermometer attached to the W.R. Bennett bridge.
Swimming is not recommended in any water below 16 C. Even then, exposure should be brief as hypothermia can develop quickly.
The flow in Mission Creek nearly quadrupled between Monday and early Tuesday morning, to a near-record level of
Last year at this time, the lake was also 16 C but it was 21 C by June 23 and then it soared to a summer high of 28.1 C on June 30 as the heat dome enveloped B.C.
On June 29, 2021, an all-time temperature record of 45.6 C was set in Kelowna.