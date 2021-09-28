PRINCETON – In recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day, the Vermilion Forks Mètis Association (VFMA) will be sponsoring the cost of all transit fares within the Town of Princeton on Thursday, September 30.
“The Vermilion Forks Metis Association are pleased to sponsor BC Transit rides within Princeton,” said Vice President Ed Vermette. “We will continue taking steps towards community awareness.”
The VMFA has been a chartered community of the Mètis Nation of British Columbia since 2018. They are focused on securing the future of the Mètis people by promoting and preserving the historical values, culture and traditions of the Metis Nation.
“BC Transit is both humbled and honoured that the Vermilion Forks Mètis Association has made this offer of free transit in Princeton,” said Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO of BC Transit. “We thank them for their continued partnership and appreciate the opportunity to mark this important day to acknowledge and learn from our past.”
This year, the Government of Canada passed legislation to make September 30 a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This day is an important step in the reconciliation process. It provides an opportunity to recognize and commemorate the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools, and to honour their survivors, their families and communities.
While Truth and Reconciliation Day will be a statutory holiday in British Columbia, transit services in all BC Transit systems across the province will operate on their current weekday schedules.
A reminder that in alignment with the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, face coverings are mandatory for customers on all BC Transit buses, and are encouraged at bus stops.
Customers should note that transit will be free on September 30 within the Town of Princeton only. Customers can book their ride by calling (260) 295-6666 and selecting option 3. For more information on current fares, routes and schedules in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System, please visit: bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.
For more information on the Vermilion Forks Mètis Association, please visit: http://vfma.ca/