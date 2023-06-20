Agur Lake Camp’s 2023 Charity Golf Day was a huge success.
The event was held at the Summerland Golf Club, and included hole-in-one challenges for the golfers during their round, then an exciting helicopter ball drop to conclude the day.
This year there was only one hole-in-one made, and that was accomplished during the helicopter ball drop.
The prize winners were: Linda Kirbyson, $2,500; Joni Marceau, $1,000 and Lyse Deselliers, $500.
Agur Lake Camp was also a winner, as one of the prize winners donated a portion of the proceeds from their prize back to the camp.
The day wouldn’t have been possible without the support of presenting sponsor Brutus Truck Bodies, along with the other sponsors: Summerland Credit Union, Peters Bros., Shaughnessy’s Cove, Summerland Timber Mart, Topflight Helicopters, Duffer’s Den, Giant’s Head Brewing, as well as Bounce Radio and Move 97.1.
There are 1,700 campgrounds in B.C. for families to choose from when planning a camping getaway. But, for families accommodating a diverse ability, there is only one, Agur Lake Camp — and it is located just 10 minutes west of Summerland.
The money raised will go directly to operating costs for Agur Lake Camp. To learn more visit: agurlakecamp.ca