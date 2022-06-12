A dog reported stolen on Wednesday has been returned to its owner, police said. The owner of a 13-week-old red pit bull-Rottweiler cross named Sunday reported the dog was stolen from her residence on Clement Avenue in Kelowna by an unknown man. Police received a tip the dog was in a Rutland apartment.
Police spoke with the tenant and retrieved the dog. “With the help of Kelowna’s citizens, officers where able to quickly and safely locate Sunday and return her to her owner,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, police spokesman.
At the request of Sunday’s owner, charges are not being considered, he said.