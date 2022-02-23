Focusing on empathy development with pets can be key in helping young people understand the consequences of bullying. Through its humane education programs, the BC-SPCA is helping young people put themselves in the place of others and to think and feel from another’s perspective.
“Developing empathy is a skill that needs to be taught and practiced,” says Craig Naherniak, BC SPCA general manager, humane education. “We focus on helping young people understand how their attitudes and behaviours impact all animals, from pets to wildlife.”
The development of empathy, kindness and pro-social skills is crucial at all age levels in tackling bullying, says Naherniak.
“This is the age range when children are able to understand how their actions impact others and when children are beginning to create their own social networks, including the close connections they have with animals.”
He says research on the impact of teaching humane education to children shows that children who have participated in these programs score higher on empathy scales.