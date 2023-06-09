Like every set of valedictorians who came before them, the pair who will speak tonight at Penticton Secondary School’s graduation ceremony had big goals for their talk.
Emily Mottershead and Owen McRann were selected by their peers earlier this year to serve as valedictorians.
“Originally, this speech was supposed to be 10 to 15 minutes long and we decided to go more for a meaningful and slightly more emotional speech, just because we wanted to get people feeling reflective,” explained McRann in an interview this week.
“And then we were told it has to be three to five minutes long… and you can’t really manipulate the emotions in that time, so we were like: Let’s just make it funny.”
“It’s supposed to be a light speech,” added Mottershead with a laugh.
“A little bit of nostalgia, I guess, is part of it,” she continued. “What we want is people to reflect and see that you’re going to be successful in the future no matter what – you can do this.”
The two are among a group of eight Pen-Hi grads who all started school together at West Bench Elementary and continued through the French immersion program at KVR Middle School.
They used that personal connection, along with past experience working together on leadership projects like Penticton Provides, to help develop the speech.
“We've been friends all along, so it's kind of a natural relationship. It’s easy,” said Mottershead, whose parents are Leah and Colin, and is planning to study linguistics at the University of Victoria in the fall.
McRann, whose parents are Aaron and Kerrie, is set to study commerce at the University of B.C. in Vancouver.
Pen-Hi’s graduation ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Princess Margaret Secondary School’s graduation ceremony is set for June 26 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.