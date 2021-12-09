Just two of seven members of Penticton city council responded Thursday to The Herald’s request for comment on a scathing report from the Office of the Ombudsperson for B.C. that made headlines across the province.
Following a multi-year investigation, B.C. ombudsperson Jay Chalke issued a report Wednesday that urged Penticton to reimburse a woman $140,000 representing half the equity she lost in her home when it was auctioned off in 2017 because she hadn’t paid taxes for two years.
Chalke determined the process followed by the city was “unfair” and included the woman, who was referred to by a pseudonym, Ms. Wilson, receiving multiple pieces of error-filled correspondence from the municipality.
The ombudsperson also noted that of the 152 properties that went to tax sale in Penticton over the past 32 years, just three actually changed hands, which should have prompted city staff to look deeper into the woman’s case to try to find out what why she hadn’t paid her taxes or to reach out for help on her behalf.
Ms. Wilson, described by Chalke as “vulnerable” due to health issues, apparently told city staff she had the money to pay her $10,000 tax debt, but wasn’t able to figure out how.
In reply, city manager Donny van Dyk said the municipality followed proper processes and the staff mistakes were immaterial, so Penticton has no intention of reimbursing Ms. Wilson.
What do van Dyk’s bosses think?
“As you know, I was elected in June 2021 and the case of Ms. Wilson dates back to 2017, prior to my arrival on council. In fact, it was a different mayor and council and all of the staff members involved with this file, from my understanding, are no longer with the city. I doubt that the present mayor, council and staff would have handled this file the same way,” said Coun. James Miller in an email Thursday.
“I would certainly welcome the chance for this to be placed on a future council agenda that would allow for future discussion. I would definitely meet with Ms. Wilson, or her family representative, if they were to reach out to me.”
In a separate statement, Mayor John Vassilaki acknowledged on behalf of city council “this is a most regrettable situation, but it is also a situation that occurred between 2015 through to 2018, before the current council was elected.
“As was communicated (Wednesday) by the City’s CAO, the City of Penticton fully recognizes the seriousness of what took place and the impact the loss of ‘Ms. Wilson’s’ home, through the tax sale process, had on her,” the mayor continued.
“It is however council’s view that the actions taken by the city would be better understood had the ombudsperson included, in their report, the full scope of city staff’s attention and work on this matter.”
The 53-page report includes only the cover letter to the city’s full response. The report suggests the full response is filled with Ms. Wilson’s personal information and the cover letter “sufficiently” sets out the municipality’s position.