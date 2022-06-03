Dozens of people who formerly lived on Penticton’s streets are now helping clean up those same streets through a new peer ambassador program.
Seeded with a $5,000 grant from the City of Penticton, the program is run by ASK Wellness, which operates two supportive housing facilities in the community.
Since the program launched in November 2021, approximately 40 people have collected 2,700 kilograms of garbage and 150 needles.
“I’ve heard from participants about the effects the program has had on their mental health. They’ve been able to budget their money better, they feel good about themselves when out in community, and it also strengthens their trust in others,” said Keith Girard, the program leader, in a press release.
“I’ve directly witnessed participants becoming more open and comfortable sharing their struggles and background as they participate in the program.”
The city’s $5,000 contribution covers a phone for the program, breaks on garbage disposal fees and planning support. BC Housing is covering all other expenses.