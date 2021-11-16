Tuesday, Nov. 16
• Penticton City Council meets, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, or watch the meeting live at: penticton.ca
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Under 500 Exhibition & Sale,” showcasing hundreds of works of art created by artists from across the province for $500 or less, exhibition runs until Jan. 8
• Light Up the Arts, an annual arts and gift sale, Monday through Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre in Summerland.
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Kelowna Chiefs at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m., Prince & District Arena
• Penticton Scottish Festival, annual general meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Nautical Dog Café in the Skaha Marina building, RSVP to: PentictonScottishFestival@shaw.ca
• Firehall Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at the Firehall Brewery in Oliver, complimentary, comical and free, with hosts Ryan & Veronica, maximum of four per team, reserve: firehallbrewery.com/events
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Penticton Concert Band, under the direction of maestro Dave Brunelle, has resumed rehearsals, 7-8:30 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2800 South Main Street, you must be fully vaccinated, for details call or text Brunelle at 778-931-0975 or send an email to: dbrunelle@shaw.ca
• Brown Bag Lunch Series at the Penticton Museum and Archives, noon-1 p.m. at the library auditorium, Kathleen Ellis: Nurse from Penticton (Ethel Warbinek), suggested donation: $2
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, line dancing, 9 am; partner bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• The Penticton & District Arts Council presents: Expressive Arts for Artists Workshop with Mayra Robie at Leir House, 6:30-8:30 p.m., first of six sessions, for information: pentictonartscouncil.com
• The Dart Dolls play at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is gearing up to host its 2nd annual “Gingerbread Photo Contest,” visit: trellis.org/jinglebellbuild
• E-bike rentals available from Pedego, 37 Backstreet Blvd., call 250-809-4786
• View the 44th annual Art Auction items for the Penticton Art Gallery at the gallery, auction will be held online Dec. 5
• Penticton Tune-Agers choir, practices are Tuesday mornings, at Penticton United Church 696 Main St., 9:30-11:30 a.m., and on Zoom, ages 50 and over, phone Nora at: 250-462-3080 for more details
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Teen studio art program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Antlers,” (14A); “Eternals,” (PG, in 2-D and 3-D); “Last Night in Soho,” (PG); “Dune” (PG); “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (G): “No Time To Die” (Bond 25, PG); “Antler,” (14); “Clifford, the Big Red Dog,” (G); “Spencer,” (PG). For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, Nov. 17
• BCHL junior A hockey, Merritt Centennials at Penticton Vees, 6:30 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, Wicked Wednesday plus Neil Jamieson Tribute Night, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Shape Your City presents 2022 Budget and other hot topics, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 4-7 p.m.
• Mowvember at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 6 p.m.
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Dune” (Wednesday-Thursday), “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” (Friday-Sunday). For showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Thursday, Nov. 18
• Shape Your City presents 2022 Budget and other hot topics, drop by the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to offer your ideas and input
• Will Schlackl performs Live at Time, 6:30 p.m. at Time Winery, tickets are $15 and available from timewines.ca
Friday, Nov. 19
• BCHL junior A hockey, Chilliwack Chiefs at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• KIJHL junior hockey, Princeton Posse at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m., Summerland Arena; Chase at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl
• Wreaths & Wine at See Ya Later Ranch, Okanagan Falls, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $75, email: info@sylranch.com
• Curtis Avery in concert at the Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 6 p.m., by donation
• Penticton & Wine Country presents 34th annual Business Excellence Awards at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
Saturday, Nov. 20
• Holiday Light Up at Naramata Inn, lights will be turned on at 5 p.m.
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kamloops at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m., Summerland Arena; Chase at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m., Princeton & District Arena
• Blues guitarist David Gogo performs at The Dream Café, doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m., for tickets: the dreamcafe.ca
• Progressive winter market in Kaleden, crafts, pottery, jewelery, wine, art, soap, dried herbs, birdhouses, woodworking, pets, European baking, more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., download map at: kaledencommunity.com or pick one up on the day of the event at Kaleden Hall, 320 Lakehill
• Paint Like Bob Ross with a certified instructor, Penticton Art Gallery, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $165 (non-members) and $155 (members), includes a Bob Ross apron and table top easel to take home, plus all supplies included, call 250-493-2928
• Legion, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music with Roland Allen to follow, 4 - 7 p.m.
• Karaoke with DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Penticton Elks Lodge, cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5 p.m., live music with Thirteen Broken Bones to follow
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Saturday burgers, noon-4 p.m., prices start at $3.50
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m., chair dance, 10 a.m.
• JCI Penticton 81st gala at Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, to bid on auction items visit: 32auctions.com/JCI81st
Sunday, Nov. 21
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Bach’s Playlist,” featuring guest conductor Ivars Taurins, 2 p.m. at the Cleland Theatre, to purchase tickets or for livestream access visit: okanagansymphony.com/tickets
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., $7, Grimms meat draw, last man standing, dice game, horse races, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., something for everyone!
• Mike Hepso performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
Monday, Nov. 22
• From Victoria: BC Liberal leadership debate, 7 p.m., .watch the event live online: bcliberals.com
• Maker Mondays: Ceramic Jewelry at Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
• Oliver Town Council meets, 7 p.m. in council chambers, 6173 Kootenay Street, to watch the meeting: oliver.ca
EDITOR’S NOTE: Unless otherwise listed, proof of vaccination is required for all indoor events listed in the calendar.
To submit an item for our calendar email: editor@pentictonherald.