Operating hours have been reduced at the Penticton Community Centre pool for the remainder of the year due to staffing shortages.
The new pool schedule, now in effect through Dec. 16, shows the pool will be closed Mondays and Fridays between 10:30 a.m. and noon, along with 5:30 p.m. closings on Tuesdays and Thursdays. And on weekends, the pool will only be open for five hours.
“It is important to note that the schedule is subject to change without notice due to staffing shortages,” said the City of Penticton in a press release.