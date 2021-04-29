A wood chipper will be running full-tilt Saturday, May 15, in Kaleden at a community FireSmart event.
Residents will be invited to drop off small trees, branches and willows for the chipper to devour, along with pine needles and cones, shrubs and grasses for a composting bin.
It’s all part of an effort by the Kaleden FireSmart Board to mitigate the risk of wildfire in the community by removing fuel sources.
Neighbours are encouraged to work together to limb, trim, rake, thin and haul flammable debris to the chipper and bin for proper disposal.
“Being FireSmart is an ongoing process that goes well beyond just one day,” noted Subrina Monteith, who represents Kaleden on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, in a press release.
The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department headquarters. E-Z Bins is donating the bins, Bartlett Tree Experts is providing the wood chipper, and Fortis is covering chipping costs.