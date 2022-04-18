Visitors touring the pens at Star’s Piggly Wiggly Sanctuary in Peachland during an open house Saturday and Sunday could hear small snorts of contentment from some of the residents nosing their way through the straw.
It’s a happy life for the pigs at the sanctuary, many who now live there because they were more than their previous owners bargained for.
That’s not always the case, though as one well-cared for pig came to live at the sanctuary after a serious illness in his previous family meant they could no longer looked after him properly.
Faith Affleck is the woman behind the sanctuary that rescues not only pigs, but also chickens, roosters and ducks.
Currently there are 33 pigs at the sanctuary, including two that Affleck is fostering for six months.
“We’re always out here doing stuff with them, feeding them, playing with them,” said Affleck.
The sanctuary is named for Star, Affleck’s first pig, who she took home in 2012. Affleck didn’t realize the pig was sick. Star died at seven months old.
“I said no more pigs,” said Affleck.
But two months later, Star’s brother Pumba was born and Affleck brought him home at two weeks old.
“They were free feeding him rotten food,” said Affleck. “I had to take him home.”
Three months later, Affleck found another pig to rescue to keep Pumba company.
Just seven months old, the rescue named Boo was obese, had bad feet and was scared.
Now 10 years old and slimmed down, Boo is in good condition.
A couple of years after Affleck rescued Boo, somebody tagged her on a social media post about a pig that needed to be rescued from the SPCA.
That’s how Star’s Piggly Wiggly Sanctuary started, said Affleck.
The weekend open house complete with silent auction and raffle created awareness about the sanctuary, raised money and recruited volunteers and sponsors for the animals.
The Flegels were one of the families who came to visit the pig sanctuary Sunday afternoon.
“It seemed like a fun thing to do and we don’t really know a lot about pigs,” said mom Nancy.
After a tour of the sanctuary, the family was considering sponsoring one of the animals, which includes monthly updates on the animal.
Nancy’s daughter Annie said she liked Oscar the pig best because of his large size and his floppy ears.
Annie’s sister Eloise said she liked the ducks best and learned that ducks had claws.
Affleck also educates people about keeping a pig.
“You need to know if you can be zoned for a pig,” she said. “You need to have a vet and a farrier.”
Affleck will be moving the sanctuary to a larger space in Summerland by the end of May, so she is raising money to help with the move and volunteers to assist with building housing and fencing for the animals.
“We’re always going to be looking for
volunteers to help clean up and help feed,” she said.
Affleck said pigs are smarter than dogs and cleaner.
Some are cuddlers, such as Wilbur, who snuggles with Affleck just like a dog.
He’s just a little pricklier because of his hair.
For more information about Star’s Piggly Wiggly Sanctuary, go online to starspigglywigglyssanctuary.com.
If you would like to donate to Star’s Piggly Wiggly Sanctuary, you can etransfer to 250-899-4079.