Licensing your dog through the City of Penticton now comes with additional benefits.
Eight local businesses have signed on to the new Paw Perks Rewards Program, which is a free add-on to city dog licences.
Rewards cards can be picked up at the city’s animal shelter at 2330 Dartmouth Dr., Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Participating businesses are Blenz Coffee, Dog Dayz Treat Truck, Lucky’s Pet Supply, Minuteman Press, Penticton Pet Resort, Scooper Doo, Total Pet and Wei with Tails.
Dog licences are required for each canine over three months of age that reside within the city. The annual fee for spayed and neutered dogs is $32.50 and double for animals that aren’t fixed.