Ten people will vie for a single spot on Penticton city council in the June 19 byelection.
Nominations closed Friday at 4 p.m. and the official list of candidates was published soon after by the city’s chief election officer.
The candidates are: James Blake, Amelia Boultbee, Steve Brown, Karen Brownlee, Jason Cox, Isaac Gilbert, Kate Hansen, Keith MacIntyre, James Miller and Katie O’Kell.
They’re competing for the seat vacated by Jake Kimberley, who resigned in February for health reasons.
The last Penticton byelection was staged in 2013 and attracted five candidates for a spot on council and three for the mayor’s chair. Voter turnout was just 15%.
The cost of the 2021 edition is estimated at $174,000 due in part to extra costs associated with pandemic-related health precautions.
General voting will take place Saturday, June 19, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. There will be advanced voting opportunities June 9, 12 and 16, and mail-in ballots are also available.
Besides picking a new councillor, voters will also be asked in a separate referendum question if they support a long-term lease up to 25 years for a private operator to run the Skaha Marina.