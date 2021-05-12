A new chief financial officer is slated to take up duties with the Town of Oliver on July 19.
The municipality announced this week it has hired Elma Hamming to take up the position that will become vacant when Doug Leahy retires.
Hamming, who holds professional accounting designations, has been the CFO for the City of Rossland since 2016, and spent 16 years prior to that with the Town of Smithers.
Leahy, who has deep experience with local governments across the South Okanagan, was hired as interim CFO in 2018 and, after two replacements didn’t work out, he was kept on permanently.