Clarence Louie has been re-elected to a 14th term as chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band.
Louie received 181 votes, or about 67%. Runner-up Ron Hall had 57 votes (21%) and Sandra Falkus 32 votes (12%).
Louie, 60, was first elected chief in 1984 at age 24 and was subsequently re-elected each term, except 1989 when he lost to Hub George.
Five councillors were also elected Thursday: Sonya Jensen, who topped the polls, Sammy Jo Louie, Leona Baptiste, Nathan McGinnis and Ronnie McGinnis. There were 11 candidates on the ballot for council.
Louie is a prior recipient of both the Order of Canada and Order of B.C. and more recently received the key to the Town of Oliver.