Friday, June 3
• Summerland Action Festival, first of three days, main stage entertainment at Memorial Park: The Bay Island Rockers (featuring members of Prism and The Headpins), 6 p.m., opening ceremonies, 7 p.m., Eagle Eyes, tribute to the music of The Eagles, 7:30 p.m., The Bay Roper Project/Stonebolt with special guests, 9 p.m., fireworks begin at 10:40 p.m.
• Closing Night: Pen-Hi theatre arts and music students present “Mamma Mia” based on the songs of ABBA, 7 p.m. at Cleland Theatre, $15, for tickets contact the high school, 250-770-7750
• Dallas Smith, “Some Things Never Change,” South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets start at $45 plus tax and service charge, for tickets visit the SOEC or buy online: valleyfirsttix.ca
• GoByBike Week celebration station at Nature’s Fare on Main Street, 7:30-9 a.m., happy hour specials available at Slackwater Brewing from 3-5 p.m. for patrons who arrive by bike
• Joe’s Garage from Vancouver perform on The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but ages 19 and over
• First Friday open mic with your host Daryl O’Neill, Penticton Art Gallery, 7:30 p.m., coffee, tea and cookies by donation
• Rollin’ Coal (classic rock) plays at Phantom Creek Estates, 3-6 p.m., for tickets: exploretock.com/phantomcreekestates
• “Theatre Tapas,” scenes from tantalizing new plays performed by local and out-of-town actors, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25 (non-members) and $20 (members), for tickets: tempest.ca
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon, acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery (until June 11): “A Closer Look,” annual local high school exhibition, Art Auction preview; “From a Bird’s Eye View,” by Lyse Deselliers; Young Collectors Club (May 20-June 4); 199 Marina Way, open Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” Find out where Cherryland Community is. See some beautiful flat-top homes. Learn about the unique history of the Leir House built by Hugh Leir’s sawmill employees. This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: social bridge, 9 a.m., lunch special, 11:30 a.m., improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• Visit the SS Sicamous Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., open this week: Thursday, Friday and Sunday (closed Saturday due to private function)
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Top Gun: Maverick,” (Tom Cruise, PG, 134 minutes); “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” (Maggie Smith, PG, 124 minutes); “The Bob’s Burger Movie,” (animated, PG, 102 minutes); “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (Benedict Cumberbatch, PG, 126 min.); “The Bad Guys,” (animated, G, 100 min.); “Crimes of the Future,” (Kristen Stewart, PG, 107 minutes); for showtimes and tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Downton Abbey,” (Friday-Sunday)
Saturday, June 4
• NHL Western Conference final, Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, Game 3 in best-of-seven division final, 5 p.m. (PT, CBC)
• South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Week Kickoff at The Dream Cafe, 7-11 p.m., featuring poetry, belly dance and drag from local 2SLGBTQIA+ performers, tickets are $20 and available from: sospride.ca
• Giants Head Run in Summerland, start and finish line is at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, 13205 Kelly Avenue, race begins at 6 p.m., 5.7 and 10 km distances, register: runningroom.com
• Summerland Action Festival, second of three days, Legion pancake breakfast, 8-10 a.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, special events at Memorial Park: free Zumba in the park, 10 a.m., Family Fun Zone and Kinsmen beverage garden opens at 11 a.m., Summerland’s Got Talent Review, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., B.C. Arm wrestling, noon in the beer garden, The Journeymen, 1:15 p.m., The Bay Island All-Stars with special guests Dave Nicol and Alex Nome, 3:30 p.m., Martin Starsley, 5:30 p.m., Barracuda, a tribute to Heart, 7:30 p.m.
• Joe’s Garage performs on The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but for ages 19 and over
• GoByBike Week wrap-up celebration at Gyro Park in Penticton, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., community ride begins and ends at Gyro Park, the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society will be onsite for helmet fittings, Freedom Bike Shop and The Bike Barn will be onsite with the Fix-It Stations, bike swap meet begins at 11 a.m., prizes and draws for GoByBike Week participants
• Closing night: “Theatre Tapas,” scenes from tantalizing new plays performed by local and out-of-town actors, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25 (non-members) and $20 (members), for tickets: tempest.ca
• National Range Day at Penticton Shooting Sports, free family-friendly event, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., for more information visit Facebook: “Penticton Shooting Sports Assoc.” or call Ron Johnston at 250-493-6545
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Grimms roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music to follow with Thirteen Broken Bones, 6:30 p.m.
• Rebel Luv (classic rock) performs at District Wine Village in Oliver, 3-5 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• The Metropolitan Opera presents “Hamlet,” (new production), live on the big screen at Landmark Cinemas, 9:55 a.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Royal Canadian Legion meat draw, 2-4 p.m., live music to follow with Daria Gannon, 4-7 p.m.
• French Canadian singer-songwriter D’jef performs at the Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 8 p.m., by donation
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Young@Art, free for all at Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16, all supplies included
• Picnic-Ton pop-up events, Winnipeg Street at Estabrook Ave., noon- 4 p.m.
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Basics of Digital Photography at Cowork Penticton, noon-4 p.m., phone: 778-718-5757 or email: info@osarts.ca
• James Hay performs at Slackwater Brewing Co. 7 p.m., no cover charge
• Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., for tickets visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub; hot rockin’ bingo at 6:30 p.m.
• Scott Cook home concert in Summerland, $20, 6:30 p.m., to register and for location and other details email: cmilton@keltec.ca (note that this event is on Saturday)
• Gypsy performs at Highway 97 Brewery, 6-9 p.m., no cover charge
Sunday, June 5
• World Environment Day
• B.C. Seniors Week kickoff, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence at Okanagan College, 1-4 p.m.
• Summerland Action Festival, final day, Memorial Park events: church service, 10 a.m., Summerland’s Got Talent Review finals, 11 a.m., Summerland Sportsman’s Association kid’s fishing derby at Agur Lake, A.C.E., 12:15 p.m., Slam Dogs, 1:45 p.m., NFA, the Dance Rock Band, 3:30 p.m.
• Gord McLaren and friends perform at Slackwater Brewing in support of Cat’s Paw Productions forthcoming performance of “The Rock Horror Picture Show,” 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., silent auction available, $10 at the door
• 259 Panther, 902 Nighthawk, 788 Army Cadets annual ceremonial review parade, Penticton Curling Club, 2-4 p.m.
• SOWINS Walk to End Abuse at Rotary Park in Penticton, registration begins at 10 a.m., walk starts at 11 a.m., for more details visit: sowins.com/walk
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Eagles Hall, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Shalisa performs at The Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m., no cover
Monday, June 6
• Penticton Seniors Week free events: Old Cemetery Tour with Randy Manuel at Fairview Cemetery, 10 a.m.; Reconnection, Recreation, 11 a.m.; Golden Volunteers, noon; Dementia Friendly Community, 1 p.m.; Living Well With Hearing Loss, 3 p.m., all events at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre unless noted
Tuesday, June 7
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall, regular council meeting, 1 p.m., public hearings and additional items, 6 p.m., for agenda or to watch the meeting live: penticton.ca