The owners of an Oliver packinghouse have been fined nearly $20,000 for safety violations on one of its tractors.
WorkSafeBC announced the penalty against Okanagan Sunshine Fruit Packers Ltd. on Sept. 30.
“WorkSafeBC observed one of this firm's (employees) operating an agricultural tractor, travelling along the shoulder of a highway. The tractor's rollover protective structure was in the lowered position. WorkSafeBC also determined that the tractor's seat belt was broken, and the machine had not been inspected before use as required,” explains a summary on the agency’s website, which also noted they were repeated violations.