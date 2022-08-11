One of Penticton’s most vocal social-justice advocates is stepping down from his job after alleging his own board tried to cover up a staff complaint of sexual harassment.
In a resignation letter dated Aug. 6, Matthew “Chewy” Baran provided four weeks’ notice of his plan to end his run as executive director of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, an Indigenous-led non-profit organization that provides a range of programs and services to people from all walks of life.
The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Herald, states trouble began in December 2021, when one of Baran’s staff members complained she had been sexually harassed by one or more members of the OFC board.
Baran said he called for an independent investigation and then went on medical leave to care for himself and his ailing mother.
“In January, a preliminary investigation was done. The investigator relayed that the board would connect with me and review the findings. The investigator stated they found nothing procedurally or finically incorrect with my operations, (but) they did however with board and staff. Despite repeated requests for this report, none was offered,” wrote Baran.
“I was informed a second investigation would be taking place in February. This investigation was not completed, however, was presented as ‘inconclusive’ in my allegations. A very polite stanza pointed out they have cleared myself of any wrongdoing. While I appreciated the validation, the investigation was to explore (the board’s) own ethical operations, not mine.
In the meantime, according to Baran, someone “ransacked” his office and took personal possessions, including his employment contract and other sensitive documents, plus snooped through his email. He also claims his pay has been withheld and errors on the part of other OFC staff have hindered his insurance claim for medical leave.
Baran acknowledged he himself has also become the subject of rumours concerning his own conduct, but insists he’s done nothing wrong.
“I have either spoken to, or sat face-to-face, with elders and mentors I hold in high regard and told them I have done nothing wrong. I maintain this position. I encourage anyone to explore this for themselves,” wrote Baran.
Now it’s time for him to move on.
“When an organization refuses to be accountable, transparent and focuses their energy on protecting themselves, rather than in service, its time to leave. I have no idea if the (harassment) allegations brought forward to me hold merit or not, that’s what an investigation was for,” wrote Baran.
“This has been a very long and draining experience. I have lost friends over rumours, potential employment prospects, and (it) has come at great financial cost and most of all it’s been very discomforting watching almost two decades of work be dissolved with careless disregard for those whom we are supposed to serve.”
Baran, who has long been an outspoken champion for all sorts of causes to benefit those dealing with homelessness, addictions and mental health issues, declined additional comment when contacted by The Herald.
Citing privacy concerns, the OFC board declined comment on Baran’s resignation and its affect on programming.
“The Ooknakane Friendship Centre owes obligations of privacy to its employees and does not comment publicly about personnel matters. However, we do take all allegations of wrongdoing seriously, and will actively investigate all such allegations that we receive from our employees and community members,” said the board in a statement.
“For clarification, the fact that we are unable to comment on the matters… should not be construed as a confirmation of or comment on the substance of any allegations that may have been made.
“The Ooknakane Friendship Centre wishes Mr. Baran success in his future endeavors.”
Baran notes in his resignation letter that during his time at the helm he helped pull the organization out of third-party management, doubled the number of programs offered, increased its number of clients and tripled its operating budget.
The OFC reported total revenue of $1.4 million in 2021, while expenses tallied $1.2 million, about half of which went to wages for 10 employees, according to its listing in a charity database maintained by the Canada Revenue Agency.
On the centre’s own website, it claims 92% of its funding comes from public sources, such as the Ministry of Children and Family Development, B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres and Interior Health.
The centre’s programs, which are run out of an office on Ellis Street in downtown Penticton, range from elder care and a food truck that serves homeless people to counselling and law advocacy.
The OFC is also set to branch out into housing as one of the operators of a 54-unit supportive housing facility, which will cater to Indigenous people on the road to recovery from addictions, currently under construction on Skaha Lake Road.