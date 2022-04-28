Two lacrosse players from the Penticton area who went on to play at the same U.S. college have now concluded their senior years.
Kale Lawrence and Fred Harbinson, Jr. both graduated from Pen-Hi and went on to play for the Tusculum University Pioneers in NCAA Division 2 – the second-highest level of U.S. college sports. Tusculum is a small, private school in Tennessee.
Lawrence notched 40 points in 16 games this past season. Over his four-year career, he amassed 102 points, putting him sixth on the Pioneers’ all-time scoring list.
The 21-year-old, who majored in history, also won several academic awards and made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.
Harbinson, 22, served as a defensive specialist for the Pioneers and majored in political science. He also made the Athletic Director's Honor Roll, plus the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll.