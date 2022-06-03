Due to popular demand, the Summerland Landfill is adding more space for its automotive fluid recycling program.
The BC Used Oil Management Association announced this week it has provided a second modified sea container for the landfill to used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers.
“The District of Summerland continues to prioritize the needs of their residents and the environment by ensuring used oil and antifreeze related products are safely recycled,” said David Lawes, the association’s CEO, in a press release.
“In 2019, they upgraded their Summerland Sanitary Landfill recycling facility with a new sea container to responsibly collect and store used oil. As their community grew over the past few years, they were proactive by adding this additional sea container to their facility, showing their ongoing commitment to reducing waste.”
Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or sold as raw material inputs for manufacturing or energy products. Additionally, used oil filters contain metal, which is recycled into metal products like rebar, nails and wire. Used oil and antifreeze containers are recycled and used to manufacture new oil containers, drainage tiles, and parking curbs. Used antifreeze is refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze.
Formed in 2003, the non-profit BCUMOA annually collects approximately 50 million litres of oil and three million litres of antifreeze.