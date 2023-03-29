Thanks to a $20,000 contribution from the District of Summerland, organizers of the upcoming Pow Wow Between the Lakes are nearly halfway to their fundraising goal.
The event will take over the South Okanagan Events Centre from June 23-25 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will also mark the first time the event, which is being organized by the Four Seasons Cultural Society, is staged off the Penticton Indian Reserve.
With its $20,000 contribution, the District of Summerland joins the City of Penticton, which is donating use of the SOEC, as a major sponsor for the event.
“The District of Summerland is proud to support this important event, hosted by members of the Penticton Indian Band, our closest neighbour,” said Mayor Doug Holmes in a press release.
“Meaningful collaboration to support truth and reconciliation is one of council’s key priorities, and the 2023 theme of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes is 'Healing the Nation through Reconciliation.’ I know this year’s event will be a huge success and it is our privilege to be a major sponsor.”
The powwow traces its roots back to 1971, when it was created by members of the Penticton Indian Band through what was then known as the Four Seasons War Dance Society.
The group hosted powwows for approximately 30 years on Penticton Indian Band land, then went quiet before being reconstituted in 2015 as the Four Seasons Cultural Society. The society continued with the annual events through 2019, before COVID-19 shut down almost everything.
This year, with the PIB and City of Penticton deep into their own reconciliation work, the municipality offered use of the SOEC at no cost to organizers to help inject new life into the event.
“It has been so rewarding for the society to see the generous support for this event,” said lead organizer Haley Regan in a press release.
“Hosting the powwow for the first time since the pandemic and at an exciting new location is daunting but we are encouraged by the support from the District of Summerland and Penticton and area businesses.”
Regan said donors have now committed about half of the $85,000 needed to put on the event and there’s still time to contribute. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor is invited to email fourseasonsculturalsociety@gmail.com and attend a special event for sponsors on April 12 at the PIB hall.