Two major redevelopment projects featuring a total of nearly 400 homes are going in front of Penticton city council at its meeting Tuesday.
The larger of the two contemplates 305 residential units and commercial space spread across six six-storey buildings on the 800 block of Westminster Avenue West, currently home to the El Rancho Motel.
City council last year proactively amended the Official Community Plan designation for the site to permit the project, which would revitalize a key property adjacent to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. However, the project still requires a zoning amendment, which city staff are suggesting go to a public hearing May 17.
And perhaps the third time will be a charm for a separate proposed housing development on the former estate of late Penticton businessman David Kampe.
That plan calls for 84 townhomes in 10 separate buildings up to three storeys in height on the 3.6-acre site at 435 Green Ave. W.
Amendments to the zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan would be required, and city staff are suggesting those applications go to a public hearing June 20.
Council last year rejected two different redevelopment schemes for the site, the first of which contemplated 151 apartments in two six-storey buildings, followed by a scaled-back version with 130 units.
Both proposals were killed at the earliest opportunity without sending them to public hearings, due mainly to strong opposition from neighbours, prompting the would-be developer to walk away from the land.
A new developer then stepped up and purchased the property in August 2021 for $4.2 million, according to BC Assessment.
“The applicant has heard the feedback from the community about the earlier proposal and has put forward a plan that provides much-needed housing while reducing the potential impacts felt by area residents,” said Audrey Tanguay, the city’s planning and licensing manager, in a press release Friday.
“The proposed townhouse development features lower buildings which create a transition in scale and density within the existing area.”