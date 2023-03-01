Police are asking for help figuring out what caused two vehicles to go up in flames early Wednesday in Penticton.
Officers were called just after 1 a.m. to a residential area on the 600 block of Pineview Road to find two parked cars fully engulfed in flames.
Both vehicles were destroyed but no one was injured by the fire, which “appeared suspicious in nature,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.