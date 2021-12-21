A member of a well-known North Okanagan family is recovering in hospital after a horrific crash on the Sea-to-Sky Highway.
Adam Haubrich was driving home from Whistler to Squamish on Dec. 9 when the crash happened.
His parents, Russell Haubrich and Shella Leddingham, built the Putnam Station Hotel at SilverStar Resort.
Russell said his son has moved along considerably in his recovery since the crash. He is in Vancouver General Hospital.
“He is now moving through post-op after two different surgery sessions,” Russell said.
“One to repair a compound femur fracture and the second longer and more extensive session to remedy multiple facial fractures and a jaw fracture. Sternum, ribs and some spinal fractures that will take care of themselves. No mobility challenges. Some hearing issues potentially.”
The family has started a fundraiser on GoFundMe, at gofundme.com/f/adams-path-to-recovery.
So far, more than $50,000 has been raised through over 500 donations.
“The details are still being pieced together but from what witnesses have recounted, a car hit Adam head on at highway speed,” said the Go Fund Me page.
“He was then T-boned on the driver’s side by another vehicle and pushed into the guard rail.”
Adam sustained life-threatening injuries, including bleeding on his brain.
He has undergone surgery to fix his femur, which now has a rod and multiple screws holding it in place, and he’s had facial reconstruction surgery with 10 metal plates in his face.
“Once he heals from those surgeries, he will have his ear drum reconstructed,” said the Go Fund Me page.
“He will be in the hospital for a very, very long time.”
Adam and his fiancée Cassie Kentwell were set to be married in March in Mexico.
“He is in immense pain,” said the family in an update.
“Every day seems worse than the one before. His jaw is wired shut so he is having a lot of trouble ‘eating,’ which he has to do through a syringe. The swelling has gone down so he can see a little bit now.”
The family will find out on Thursday about another surgery to his orbital bones and ear drum.