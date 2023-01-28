Doggie walk

This photo was taken Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 outside the Penticton Herald building.

 Herald Staff

Animal lover Jeanette Beaven, owner of the Dragon’s Den, bundles up her dogs Molly, Willow and Milo in homemade sweaters for their morning walk in downtown Penticton, Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop this weekend. Keep in mind that if you can’t tolerate the cold, chances are your pet can’t either.

