In the early hours of April 15, 2023, Kelowna RCMP received a complaint that a white Dodge pickup truck was stolen from a residence located in the 1000 block of Keyes Road in Kelowna.
Just after midnight on April 17, police received a call reporting a white Dodge pickup truck allegedly casing residences and driving erratically in a cul-de-sac in the 100 block of Gemini Road. Descriptions and license plate confirmed this to be the same truck stolen two days prior. Officers later located the truck and on several occasions observed dangerous driving.
Police engaged in a pursuit to stop the truck, stopping the truck along the centre median of Harvey Avenue, just east of Pandosy Street.
Officers immediately arrested the driver. The second suspect attempted to flee on foot but with the assistance of the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services, the man also taken into custody.
Both suspects were remanded into custody and appeared in court yesterday.
