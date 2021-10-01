Friday, Oct. 1
• Today is the International Day of Older Persons
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, $8, 5-7 p.m., takeout available, proceeds to charity
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French conversations, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate-advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, a Penticton tradition, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• First Friday Felters at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., $2 donation, call 250-492-7997
• Now showing: EARTHSCAPES by artist Madyln Hamilton at Summerland’s new art gallery, 9525 Wharton Street, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., through Oct. 29
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Penticton: a Progression in Time,” by the Penticton Photography Club and Penticton Quilters Guild (Artsy Girls), an exhibition of photography and art quilts that celebrates Penticton past and present, daily at the Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way through until Nov. 6.
• Other displays at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Weaving Cultural Identities,” by Vancouver Biennale; “Homage to a Rock,” by Beverley Reid (1936-2019); “Punched Cards & Personal Computers,” by Kristen Roos
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Dear Evan Hansen,” (PG, 137 minutes); “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, “(PG, 132 minutes); “Free Guy,” (PG, 115 minutes); “Addams Family 2 (PG): “Many Saints of Newmark” (14A); “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” For tickets and showtimes visit: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Cry Macho,” (Clint Eastwood), Friday-Sunday
Saturday, Oct. 2
• BCHL junior A hockey preseason action, Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Penticton Vees, 6 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, tickets available for $10 from SOEC box office or: valleyfirsttix.com
• Landmark Cinemas 7 presents “Porgy and Bess Encore,” from the MET, 9:55 a.m.
• Penticton Speedway oval track racing, Avion sprint cars, street stocks, late models, 7 p.m., visit: pentictonspeedway.com
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., prices start at $3.50, proceeds to charity
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow with local talent, 4 p.m.
• Karla Avendano Exhibition at the Leir House, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Wildflower Market at Memorial Park, Summerland, 5:30-8:30 p.m., free
Sunday, Oct. 3
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Speedway oval track racing, hornets, street stocks, hit-2-pass, 3 p.m., visit: pentictonspeedway.com
Monday, Oct. 4
• “Events Transpiring Before, During and After a High School Basketball Game,” a 2020 Canadian film by Ted Stenson, one night only, 7:30 p.m. at Landmark Cinemas 7
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• Today is World Teachers Day
• Brown Bag Lunch Series at Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, noon-
1 p.m. “W.J. Snodgrass: Promoter and Duke of Okanagan Falls,” presented by Karen Collins, suggested donation of $2, safety protocols in place
• Penticton City Council meets at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., open to the public or online at: penticton.ca
• Teen studio art program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $65 and $75 per month
• Dart Dolls meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
