Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has reported 3,289 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days and 18 deaths.
Henry said that half of all the 9,937 active cases of the disease in B.C. are variants of concern (primarily B.1.1.7) and 368 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 including 121 in intensive care. Hospitalizations are close to the second-wave peak last in January.
Henry said B.C. was in its third wave of infection since the pandemic was declared in Mar. 2020.
The has been 1,112,101 doses of vaccine administered, including 87,744 second doses. This means 1,024,357 people have received vaccine — close to 25 per cent of all adult British Columbians.
Henry said people should not leave their municipality due to the province’s worsening COVID situation.
“We are seeing much broader transmission,” she said.
Henry said health officials would continue targeting hard-hit communities for mass vaccination — as was done in Prince Rupert and is being done in Whistler.
“We will be targeting specific neighbourhoods as we have more information on where vaccine is needed,” she said.