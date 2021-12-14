The future of a cutting-edge solar project in Summerland is once again back in the hands of the grant program that initially gave it life.
Three weeks after learning the estimated cost to build the Solar + Storage array had risen by 50% from the original target of $7 million, Summerland council on Monday settled on two new options that will be re-presented to the federal program that awarded a $6-million grant to the original concept.
The original design was to feature a one-megawatt solar array, capable of running approximately 100 homes, plus batteries to store another two megawatts of power.
However, bids received this fall from companies interested in building the project put the price in the range of $10.4 million, due to rising costs associated with increasing demand for green energy products.
Rather than increase the budget – which contains a $980,000 contribution from local taxpayers – council asked staff for options to reduce the scope of the project to fit within the original $7-million estimate.
The first option approved by council would dump the solar component and instead focus on creating a bank of batteries tied into the regular power grid. The batteries would charge during off-peak times, when wholesale power is cheapest, and put the power back onto the grid during costlier, high-demand times, in a process known as peak shaving.
The second option would maintain the original proposal, but cut the solar grid’s output to a range of 0.4 to 0.6 megawatt hours, and reduce battery storage capacity to a range of one to two megawatt hours.
There are two catches: the committee that approves grants from the Federal Gas Tax Fund has to agree to the changes and push back the project’s completion date from September 2023 as originally planned.
Council voted unanimously to have staff discuss the two options informally with the funding committee to get a sense of whether or not the new proposals will be approved, then report back to council for further direction.
“I think it’s a reasonable approach and will put council in a better position to pick a final option to formally move forward with,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer.
“One reality of that is it will add time, but it may be time well spent.”
It’s still unclear how the new options would affect an ecovillage that has also been proposed on the site of the Solar + Storage array on a district-owned lot at the base of Cartwright Mountain.
The district is in the early phases of drawing up designs and planning public consultation on the proposed 49-unit residential project that would help showcase the larger solar project.