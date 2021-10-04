Two people died this past weekend after rolling their all-terrain vehicle in the back country west of Summerland, according to police.
Mounties identified the victims as Glen Hamakawa, 67, and his wife, Eva Hamakawa, 56, in a Sunday afternoon press release seeking information about the Lower Mainland couple’s whereabouts. About an hour later, the RCMP issued a follow-up release stating the pair had been located.
“Unfortunately, they did not survive an apparent ATV rollover in dense and steep terrain,” said Penticton RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck in the second release.
“We are very saddened by this loss and offer sincere condolences to their friends and family. The RCMP wishes to thank the search and rescue teams for their tireless and selfless work in locating the couple, as well as the public who offered a lot of support.”
With air support from the RCMP, search crews from Penticton, the Central Okanagan and Oliver-Osoyoos worked outwards from the Crump Recreation Site, where the couple was last seen on the morning of Friday, Oct. 1.
The two, who were experienced in the back country, left the campground together on their black Polaris side-by-side and had been expected to return around dinner time.
Crump Recreation Site is located along Summerland-Princeton Road approximately five kilometres west of downtown Summerland.