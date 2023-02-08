Making good on their collective promise to increase the stock of affordable housing in Penticton, a majority of city councillors on Tuesday rejected a staff proposal that would have added more restrictions on development in two key heritage areas.
In response to concerns about the ongoing loss of buildings with heritage value, the last city council in April 2022 ordered staff to consult with residents of two neighbourhoods – Cherryland and Lakeshore Drive West – about potentially adding new restrictions to preserve their existing character.
Those new restrictions – such as minimum yard setbacks and height limits – were unveiled by staff Tuesday with a suggestion they be sent to a public hearing Feb. 28.
That suggestion was promptly defeated by a 6-1 vote.
Most vocal was Coun. Isaac Gilbert, who expressed concern the rules would limit the densification of those two neighbourhoods, particularly by restricting multi-family residences in the Cherryland area – roughly bounded by Eckhardt Avenue West, Fairview Road and Duncan Avenue West – to duplexes, carriage homes and basement suites only.
“We’re restricting a certain type of person from the area, which is people who can’t afford housing. If you can’t afford a single-family detached home, this is what it’s kind of saying is you’re not welcome in that neighbourhood.
“Zoning has been used in the past to restrict people, and for me, I see the streets there can be very much utilized to be narrowed, add more trees and put a standard in of what character of multi-family homes look like to bring that type of identity here,” said Gilbert.
He also questioned the heritage values the city and residents are trying to protect.
“If we’re going to talk about heritage and consulting as well, that neighbourhood on Windsor Avenue is (the former homestead of) Tom Ellis, the one person who sat there and took part of Penticton away from the Penticton Indian Band on the reserve there.
“So, what type of heritage are we protecting here? Are we protecting colonial heritage in our community or are we going to move forward on a better reconciliation?” said Gilbert.
Coun. Campbell Watt expressed reservations about the proposed new restrictions – including requirements for large yard setbacks and height limits – being based on the “limited participation” of people in the affected neighbourhoods.
“As we sit and discuss over and over the issues we face with affordability, putting in further restrictions – and not stereotyping, but elitism, elitists – it actually hampers the ability to grow,” said Watt.
“And we’re talking specifically about a couple of areas where it makes the most sense to grow.”
Watt eventually put forward a motion, which passed by a 6-1 vote, to simply take the information gathered and forward it to a committee council plans to eventually form to update the Official Community Plan.
The lone opposing vote was cast by Coun. James Miller, who suggested following the staff recommendation and putting the changes out to a public hearing.