There goes the judge. After 12 years as a provincial court judge in Penticton and Kelowna, Meg Shaw hung up her robes on Dec. 31, 2022.
Shaw was born in Lethbridge, Alta., and grew up there and in Brooks.
She became a registered nurse in 1974 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Victoria in 1983. In 1988, she received her law degree from the University of B.C.
Shaw practiced as a lawyer in Kelowna for 21 years, before being appointed as a master of the B.C. Supreme Court in 2010 and then a provincial court judge in 2012.
By 2018, she also served as regional administrative judge for the B.C. Interior, overseeing 26 judges and 21 courthouses.
Along the way, she picked up a Queen’s Counsel (now King’s Counsel) designation in 2006 and served on various professional boards and committees.
Herald reporter Joe Fries caught up with Shaw via email following her retirement. Her responses have been lightly edited for style and brevity.
PH: How do you plan to spend your retirement?
MS: My husband and I do love travelling, and we hope to do some while we are both healthy enough to enjoy the rigours of travel. We plan to spend a lot more time with our two children and our two granddaughters than we have been able to do while we were both still working.
And to keep me busy and out of trouble, my husband, who is also retired as of June 2022, continues to operate a business developing and selling high school curriculum. The plan is that I will start assisting him in the business.
I will also continue to look for volunteer opportunities in the community.
PH: Do you think it’s important for judges to have a firm grasp on the issues facing the communities where they sit? If so, how does a judge do that? If not, why not?
MS: The short answer is that I do believe that judges are a part of, and alert to, community issues. Provincial court judges are overseen by the Judicial Council, which has adopted the “Ethical Principles for Judges” published by the Canadian Judicial Council to guide judicial behaviour in and out of provincial court. The principles suggest that judges are encouraged to take up opportunities to engage with and learn from the public, including their local communities.
But judges must also maintain judicial independence and refrain from participation in public discussion which, in the mind of a reasonable and informed person, would undermine confidence in a judge’s impartiality with respect to issues that could come before the courts.
There is a document issued by the CJC called “Why is Judicial Independence Important to You?” which provides an overview of the importance of judicial independence for the benefit of all citizens and talks about a judge’s role in making a decision between parties in a legal dispute, based on the evidence of the case and the law that applies.
PH: If nothing else, the pandemic seemed to have finally dragged the court system into the digital age with virtual appearances and the like. How else do you think technology will impact the court system? Do you foresee a day when all appearances are done in virtual courtrooms?
MS: The provincial court has had virtual appearances in place for many years before the pandemic. The onset of COVID-19 resulted in the court significantly increasing the capacity for virtual proceedings and has provided an opportunity for lasting improvement under which the court will continue to refine and modify court processes.
Technology can play an important role in ensuring timely access to justice, particularly in remote locations where the court sits on a limited basis. However, it is vital to remember that virtual proceedings are not suitable for every type of case or every litigant. The majority of trials are in person. This is important with hearing of evidence, and for the judge to ascertain that everyone understands the procedures and process. The court can consider a request that a witness testify virtually at a trial.
As well, we must ensure equal access to justice for everyone and in that respect, we need to recognize that not everyone or every community has access to reliable internet service, data plans, or computers and related equipment.
In light of this, the court has worked to ensure that court hearings whether virtual or in-person are effective, efficient and fair.
PH: Few people ever leave a courtroom happy after a sentencing. The victim may feel the judge went to light. The accused may feel the judge was too harsh. How does a judge sleep get any sleep at night?
MS: There are some nights when judges do not sleep well. The subject matters of what judges deal with are often very difficult and challenging. The issues are frequently complex. The evidence judges hear is personal, detailed and sometimes disturbing.
Judges never forget that we are dealing with individuals who are people just like us. I am sure the litigants in court have sleepless nights as well. Whether it is a litigant in a small claims case, an emotional family dispute, or a difficult case where there is a person accused of a crime, we are dealing with members of our community.
It comes down to doing the best job that you can. You listen to and examine all of the evidence. You do not pre-judge. You research and apply the laws the best that you can. You make the decision to the best of your ability, even when the decision is difficult or unpopular.
PH: There is a lot of public debate right now about perceived failings of B.C.’s justice system and many people calling for fewer releases on bail and stiffer sentences. However, judges’ hands are tied by the law and few people seem to realize that. What do you say to them? How can the justice system re-inspire confidence in the public?
MS: Where people have questions that relate to legislation or government policy, those may be raised with their local elected representative, either their MLA or MP.
The court has no authority for the making of legislation and is unable to comment on positions which people may voice outside of court with respect to legislation.
Under our system of law, the judicial branch of government is separate and independent from the executive and legislative branches of government. This is a fundamental principle of our democracy.
Information about aspects of the legal system can be found on the Provincial Court website at hhtps://www.provincialcourt.bc.ca/about-the-court/judicial-independence.
The court uses a variety of platforms to explain and provide information about the justice system to court users and the public including its own website, social media, podcasts, in-person presentations and annual reports.
And I need to repeat my previous statement in relation to what judges say to people about decisions: Judges must also maintain judicial independence and refrain from participation in public discussion which, in the mind of a reasonable and informed person, would undermine confidence in a judge’s impartiality with respect to issues that could come before the courts.
PH: What’s your best advice to young people considering a career as a lawyer?
MS: I have very much enjoyed my time working in the area of law. I have said to young students considering a career in law that they need to be prepared for hard work, long hours and demanding but rewarding intellectual challenges. You get to meet and work with people from all walks of life and the work can be incredibly interesting and meaningful.
Further reading: