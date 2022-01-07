Operators of farmers markets in B.C. can apply for grants of up to $15,000 to help their enterprises expand.
The federal and provincial governments are providing a total of $475,000 to help with such things as signs, merchandising, storage, transportation, power, and other operating costs.
“Through the pandemic and extreme weather events the province has seen over the last year and a half, the importance of local food has never been greater,” B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said in a Wednesday release.
Deadline to apply is Jan. 28. For more information, see: bcfarmermarket.org.