The provincial association representing business improvement areas in communities across British Columbia is asking the provincial government help businesses address the effects of what describe as “rampant vandalism and property crime issues.”
The Business Improvement Areas of B.C. says the survival of small businesses are being threatened by the costs associated with such repeat vandalism as broken windows and graffiti.
It wants to see all levels of government fund initiatives outside of the $1 billion Growing Communities Fund, recently announced by B.C. Premier David Eby and Finance Minister Katrina Conroy.
“Eligible initiatives could include, business security audits, costs associated with glass replacement or graffiti removal, installation of shatter-proof film treatments, as well as stronger locks and better lighting, or upgrading of alarm and monitoring systems,” said BIABC president Teri Smith, in a media release.
The BIABC represents 70 business improvement areas across the province including the Downtown Kelowna BIA and the Uptown Rutland Business Association.
The association claims an internal survey of 500 businesses throughout the province – including in Kelowna –shows nine per cent of respondents believe they cannot survive another year with the current impacts of crime and vandalism on their operations.
“Businesses require immediate relief and funding for anti-vandalism programs aimed at enhancing business security and/or mitigating the impacts of crime is a needed next step,” Smith, said in the release.
While some business improvement areas have launched their own programs, Smith said an appropriately funded program at the provincial level would provide a “stronger and broader impact.”
The BIABC said it supports the government’s implementation of the Safer Communities Action Plan but that urgent action is required.
“While we support the various facets of the plan, several of them are longer-term in nature and with many businesses on the brink of closure, we need to also identify solutions that will provide immediate relief in the interim.”