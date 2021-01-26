The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
9:24 a.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:19 a.m. Highway 97, PIB. Motor-vehicle incidents.
11:22 a.m. Lombardy Lane, Osoyoos. Kitchen fire.
11:37 a.m. Eagle Ridge Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
1:06 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.
1:40 p.m. Main Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
2:08 p.m. Lee Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Public service.
4:20 p.m. Vaseux Lake Crescent, Okanagan Falls. Ice rescue.
7:05 p.m. Duncan Place, Penticton. Structure fire.
8:21 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:41 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
12:17 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.