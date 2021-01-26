The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

9:24 a.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:19 a.m. Highway 97, PIB. Motor-vehicle incidents.

11:22 a.m. Lombardy Lane, Osoyoos. Kitchen fire.

11:37 a.m. Eagle Ridge Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

1:06 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.

1:40 p.m. Main Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

2:08 p.m. Lee Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

4 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Public service.

4:20 p.m. Vaseux Lake Crescent, Okanagan Falls. Ice rescue.

7:05 p.m. Duncan Place, Penticton. Structure fire.

8:21 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:41 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

12:17 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.