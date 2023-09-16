Residents are invited to attend a series of community information sessions in Penticton neighbourhoods over the next month to discuss the future of housing in the city.
The events are the work of council’s Task Force on Housing created to review policies in the Official Community Plan and make recommendations to meet the demand for housing in the city.
Residents are invited to bring a lawn chair to attend an outdoor event or drop in to attend an indoor event close to their neighbourhood.
Each event will begin with a presentation from staff that is customized for the neighbourhood. The presentation will review the need for housing in the city, the work of the task force to address the need and what it may mean for Penticton neighbourhoods. Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their feedback.
Sessions are set for:
– Windsor Park (outdoors), Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5-7 p.m.
– Kiwanis Park (outdoors), Monday, Sept. 25, 5-7 p.m.
– Granby Park (outdoors), Thursday, Sept. 28, 5-7 p.m.
– Wiltse Elementary (indoors), Thursday, Oct. 5, 5-7 p.m.
– Uplands Elementary (indoors), Saturday, Oct. 7 ,10 a.m. to noon.
– Columbia Elementary (indoors), Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6-8 p.m.
– Online Information Session (via Zoom), Thursday, Oct. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/focus-on-housing.