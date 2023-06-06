Highway 97 was closed again Tuesday morning between Penticton and Summerland as a result of another landslide.
It happened just south of the intersection with Lakeshore Drive South, where crews were still cleaning up from a slide on May 15, according to the Drive BC traveller information system.
More details were not immediately available Tuesday morning from the B.C. Transportation Ministry.
Traffic is currently being detoured around the slide site and travellers are encouraged to use Highways 3A or 97C instead.
Following the slide in mid-May, which saw a silt bluff crumble onto all four lanes of the highway where it rounds a bend in Okanagan Lake, the ministry said it had performed a geotechnical assessment and hired a contractor to install a retaining wall at the toe of the slide site to protect drivers.
The wall was expected to be finished this week.
More to come.