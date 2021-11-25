The new head of Unisus School in Summerland sees a vibrant future for the institution with local students playing an increasingly important role.
Located on a 17-acre, park-like campus at 7808 Pierre Dr., the private school opened its doors in September 2018.
“I have the energy, experience and desire to help UNISUS find its wings,” said Beverley von Zielonka.
Equipped with a doctor of education, a master of arts and a bachelor’s degree from U.S., English and Canadian universities, respectively, von Zielonka spent over 30 years outside of Canada working in international education.
From 2014-18, she served as head of school for Branksome Hall Asia, an international junior kindergarten to Grade 12 day and boarding school in Korea.
After returning to Canada, von Zielonka was head of the Morven Campus of Collingwood School in West Vancouver until 2021.
“I was thinking about retiring when I heard of the exciting possibility at UNISUS,” she said.
The school’s potential, strength of the international faculty, and supportive parents were major factors that led to her relocating to the Okanagan.
Fundamental to UNISUS’s philosophy is the International Baccalaureate, which offers high-quality programs to more than one million students in over 146 countries.
“The IB aims to develop inquiring and caring pupils who help create a better more peaceful world through inter-cultural understanding and respect,” said von Zielonka, who has been instrumental in establishing IB programs in schools around the world.
She uses the story of a bamboo shoot that requires four years of nurturing before it figuratively blossoms as a metaphor for how she sees UNISUS.
“Now it’s time to grow,” she said.
Currently, the school has an enrollment of 150 students, 30 of whom come from 17 different countries.
The international students are in the higher grades because by necessity they board seven days a week in the dormitory, which opened in fall 2019. Boarding starts at Grade 7.
UNISUS is the only IB school in the Okanagan Valley and one of the few in the province to offer boarding.
Approximately 120 pupils from the local community are in the junior school.
Von Zielonka wants to increase enrollment by 200 pupils to a total of 350 in the next two to three years.
To help reach this goal, she would like to meet with as many Okanagan parents as possible and introduce them to the advantages of a UNISUS education including the IB program.
Busing is available and there is a five-day boarding program designed for students who wish to go home on the weekends.
Von Zielonka has also established the Grade 10-11 Leaders and Scholars Merit Scholarship Program.
“A limited number of Merit Scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate a very strong academic achievement, lead through contributions to the community, and who demonstrate strength of character,” she said.
Each scholarship represents 50% of tuition.
Applications for Grade 10, Semester 2, starting Jan. 24, 2022, are due Dec. 15, 2021, and for Grade 11, Semester 1, are due Feb. 11, 2022.
For additional information, call 250-404-3232 or visit unisus.ca.